Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,434,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 123,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 219,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,183. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

