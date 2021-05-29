Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 242,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.