Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.79. 182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022. Daiwa Securities Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

