Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Declines By 72.2%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the April 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of CYRBY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

