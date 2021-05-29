Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 40,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,698. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 120.84% and a negative net margin of 49.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLAKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

