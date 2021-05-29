3,625 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $238.10 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

