BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS BAESY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.90. 56,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.43%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

