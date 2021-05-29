Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Rises By 111.3%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the April 29th total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CPPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 184,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,669. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

