China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIWT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 3,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. China Industrial Waste Management has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

About China Industrial Waste Management

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc provides environmental services and solutions in northeastern China. The company collects, stores, treats, disposes, and recycles industrial solid waste through incineration and/or landfill, physical and/or chemical treatment, material processing, packaging, analysis, and storage.

