China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIWT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 3,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. China Industrial Waste Management has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.83.
About China Industrial Waste Management
