BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,640. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of BIO-key International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, SVP James David Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

