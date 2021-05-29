Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,545 shares of company stock valued at $118,867. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Conformis by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conformis by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

CFMS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 813,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.