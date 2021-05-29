Patron (PAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,753.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Patron has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $7,753.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.94 or 0.00850168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.41 or 0.08712800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00087909 BTC.

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.