Decentralized Machine Learning Trading 40.5% Higher This Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $137,805.25 and approximately $3,782.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.94 or 0.00850168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.41 or 0.08712800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00087909 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.