Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Expands By 81.4%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 798,400 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the April 29th total of 440,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,984.0 days.

ETTYF stock remained flat at $$36.40 during midday trading on Friday. Essity AB has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

ETTYF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essity AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

