Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.3 days.

PKIUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752. Parkland has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

