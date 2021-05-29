Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the April 29th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 341,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWM remained flat at $$35.48 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

