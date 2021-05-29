Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,330. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

