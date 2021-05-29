$79.52 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce $79.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.38 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $71.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $332.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.22 million to $333.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $373.50 million, with estimates ranging from $370.75 million to $376.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

GSL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 227,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.19. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $141,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $167,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

