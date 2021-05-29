$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,985. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

