TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.08.

TIXT stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 468,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 50.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

