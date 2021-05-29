Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,265 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 3.2% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,189,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.20. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

