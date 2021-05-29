Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,775 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

