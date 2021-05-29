yOUcash (YOUC) One Day Volume Hits $39,903.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $184.91 million and $39,903.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.94 or 0.00850168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.41 or 0.08712800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00087909 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,178,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YOUCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.