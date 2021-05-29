Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

FE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.91. 2,089,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

