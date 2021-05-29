Quant (QNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.66 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $36.87 or 0.00108116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $445.15 million and $5.66 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002476 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.79 or 0.00697242 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

