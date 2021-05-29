Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Announce $2.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.82. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $11.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.36. 124,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.29. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $279.01 and a 12 month high of $365.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

