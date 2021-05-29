$1.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce $1.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $27.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 million to $35.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $196.71 million, with estimates ranging from $97.26 million to $416.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 6,110.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after buying an additional 546,890 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,323,000 after acquiring an additional 279,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after buying an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after buying an additional 542,448 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.38. The stock had a trading volume of 247,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

