Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 72.0% in May

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Trend Micro stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82.

TMICY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

