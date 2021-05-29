Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Drops By 51.4%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the April 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. T&D has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

