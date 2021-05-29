Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.20). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160,153 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 224.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,229. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $392.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

