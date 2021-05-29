HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,947 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $41,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

