Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.50 million-$134.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.43 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.76.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. 3,992,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,131. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.