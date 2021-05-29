Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $328.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the highest is $330.80 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $285.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 102,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,669. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.