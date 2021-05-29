Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $553,767.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $553,767.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,030,575 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

