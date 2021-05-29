Aryacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $151,644.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $151,644.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

