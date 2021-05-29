TigerCash (TCH) One Day Volume Hits $9.99 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $774,972.30 and $9.99 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.45 or 0.01351227 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

