Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 36,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.