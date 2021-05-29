Brokerages Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Nokia reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 22.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 8.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 615,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 68,837,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,598,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.