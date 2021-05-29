HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 244,724 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 244,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $233.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

