Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.81. 585,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,004. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.98.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

