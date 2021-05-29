Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $8,954,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average of $231.09. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

