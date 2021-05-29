Xponance Inc. Acquires 996 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 486,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,160,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.