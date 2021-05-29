Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Update

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the April 29th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCNNF. Cowen started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.97.

OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 250,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

