SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Up 97.2% in May

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,500 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the April 29th total of 587,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 227.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

SFTBF stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. 12,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

