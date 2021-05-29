The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 95.3% in May

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the April 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:MXF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,616. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $15.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 176,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 43.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

