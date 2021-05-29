Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-1.060 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.670-4.970 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.86. 1,948,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.04. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $200.34 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

