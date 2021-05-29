Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-1.060 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.670-4.970 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.40.
NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.86. 1,948,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.04. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $200.34 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
