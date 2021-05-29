Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 520 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.71.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $280.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.