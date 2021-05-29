Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0293 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00864921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.15 or 0.09004894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00088999 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

