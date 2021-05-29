TravelNote Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,137.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $19,178.98 and $2,137.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00315644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00190702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00769742 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

