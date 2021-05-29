Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Price Target at C$29.17

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:T traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,021. The firm has a market cap of C$36.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.92. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.04 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.26%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

